SD Crime Stoppers searching for missing Vista woman

Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova is missing under suspicious circumstances. On Oct. 13, at about 9:00 p.m., she left her residence located at 1610 North Santa Fe Avenue #38 in the city of Vista. Maria Elena was last seen on foot possibly wearing a black shirt and black leggings. She did not take any personal items with her or tell anyone where she was going.

Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova may suffer from depression.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

