SD Crime Stoppers searching for missing Vista woman

Scripps Health unveils its master plan for five hospital campuses, which will make it the largest building program in the history of San Diego County Health System. Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder joined KUSI to talk more on the plan.More>>
As Father Joe's Villages expects to break ground soon with their big affordable housing project in Downtown San Diego. However, many surrounding residents are standing in resistance against the development in their neighborhood.More>>
The International Air & Space Hall of Fame inducted its 2017 class Thursday night.More>>
Jury deliberations began today in the trial of a woman and her gun instructor accused of carrying out a plan to shoot her estranged husband on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad last year.More>>
A man accused in a pair of apparently random stabbing attacks that seriously wounded two women in quick succession in El Cajon and in unincorporated La Mesa pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and other charges.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.More>>
An allegedly intoxicated man driving a recreational vehicle also occupied by a woman and two dogs led authorities on a chase early Thursday from Pacific Beach to San Clemente, where he got into a brief freeway standoff that ended with his arrest.More>>
An 18-year-old man who allegedly jumped a woman, threatened her with a knife and stabbed her husband while making a failed attempt to steal their car at Lindbergh Field last month pleaded not guilty today to premeditated attempted murder and other charges and was ordered held on $1 million bail.More>>
The StoneRidge Country Club was closed Wednesday after a proposed development was rejected by Poway voters.More>>
