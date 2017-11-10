Argument over Military uniform leads to stabbing in Gaslamp Quar - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Argument over Military uniform leads to stabbing in Gaslamp Quarter

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An argument that turned violent in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and left one man hospitalized and another in police custody apparently erupted over claims of stolen military valor on the eve of Veterans Day, it was reported Friday.

The argument between the 30-year-old victim and 42-year-old suspect Marc Dominguez began about 11:40 p.m. Thursday at a bar in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

An Army uniform worn by Dominguez that appeared "a little off'' with an upside down rank and other irregularities sparked the argument, said Edward Villalobos, a military veteran who spoke to local reporters. Villalobos said he and the victim, a current member of the U.S. military, confronted Dominguez over the apparent act of "stolen valor.''

"The argument turned physical and the suspect cut the victim several times with a knife,'' Heims said.

Police identified Dominguez as the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Heims said. Jail records showed he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail just before 3 a.m. today and was being held on $30,000 bail, with arraignment set for next Wednesday.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, Heims said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.