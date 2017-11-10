Veteran's Day holiday closures around San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Federal, state and local government offices will be closed in San Diego Friday for the observed Veterans Day holiday.

In the city of San Diego, the closures include administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers and municipal pools. The libraries will remain closed Saturday, but the rec centers and pools will re-open that day. The Tecolote Nature Center will also be closed.

City-run facilities that will be open today include municipal golf courses, the Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center, Chollas Lake, the San Vicente Reservoir and Miramar Landfill. Curbside trash pickup in San Diego will take place as normal.

In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, animal shelters and libraries will be closed. Libraries will also be closed Saturday.

Also closed will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

County-run parks and campgrounds will be open.

The Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit Center plan to operate their buses, trains and trolleys on a normal weekday schedule.

