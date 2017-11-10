Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical discover new way to detect, treat Alzheimer's disease

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
It was a packed house at the Pendry Hotel for the annual Lincoln Club San Diego County Dinner and Gala.
KUSI's Lisa Remillard was emcee for the event. Politicians, business leaders and others joined to celebrate success of the Lincoln club.More>>
Congressional Republicans have unveiled their separate proposals for tax reform and on Friday, Representative Susan Davis held a news conference in Balboa Park, outlining her reasons for opposing the GOP tax plans.More>>
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute have identified a molecule in the brain they say could lead to earlier detection and more effective treatment of Alzheimer's disease.More>>
Naval Air Station North Island is celebrating 100 years of service this Veterans Day weekend.
Allie Wagner was in Coronado checking out what they've got planned to recognize the milestone.More>>
Veterans Day may be Saturday, but San Diego has been celebrating local veterans all week.
That includes one at a home in Linda Vista. KUSI's Ed Lenderman was LIVE at a very special delivery to a decorated veteran of two wars.More>>
The 31st annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade will headline a slate of events across the county Saturday to honor those who served in the military.More>>
The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health has expanded the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline north to include all of Imperial Beach.More>>
The San Diego Gulls will conduct Military Weekend for their games Friday and Saturday at Valley View Casino Center, including providing free tickets to more than 4,000 military members and their families.More>>
A man accused in a pair of apparently random stabbing attacks that seriously wounded two women in quick succession in El Cajon and in unincorporated La Mesa pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and other charges.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.More>>
