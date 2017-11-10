Water contact closure issued for Imperial Beach shoreline due to - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Water contact closure issued for Imperial Beach shoreline due to sewage-contaminated runoff

Posted: Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health has expanded the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline north to include all of Imperial Beach.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of recent rainfall. Observations and water quality samples indicate contamination of ocean water is likely in Imperial Beach.

Signs warning of sewage contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use. 

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600. For updates on beach closure information please visit our website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.