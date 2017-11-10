Water contact closure issued for Imperial Beach shoreline due to sewage-contaminated runoff

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health has expanded the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline north to include all of Imperial Beach.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of recent rainfall. Observations and water quality samples indicate contamination of ocean water is likely in Imperial Beach.

Signs warning of sewage contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600. For updates on beach closure information please visit our website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073