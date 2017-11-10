31st annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The 31st annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade will headline a slate of events across the county Saturday to honor those who served in the military.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on North Harbor Drive at Grape Street and will proceed south for one mile before ending at Pacific Highway.

Parking is expected to be very limited near the route. Organizers are encouraging spectators to use public transportation.

The USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum has a day of activities scheduled to celebrate the holiday. The Salute to Service Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the vessel's flight deck and includes a blood drive, live entertainment and children's activities.

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. featuring guest speaker Bonnie Dunbar, a NASA astronaut.

Miramar National Ceremony will host a commemoration at the foot of the Veterans Tribute Tower and Carillon at 4:15 p.m. Speakers include Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego.

The cities of San Marcos and El Cajon will also hold ceremonies.

The San Marcos event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, 1243 Borden Road. It will include a formal military ceremony with a presentation of colors by U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton and performances by Doreen Treadwell and the San Elijo Middle School Jazz Band.

El Cajon will hold its ceremony from 1 to 2 p.m. at Centennial Plaza. It will feature music performed by Valhalla High School students, Grossmont High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps color guard.