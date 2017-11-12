At least 21 children injured by collapsed platform in Barrio Log - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

At least 21 children injured by collapsed platform in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The platform collapse at an indoor gym, which injured at least 21 children and two adults, remained under investigation Sunday.

The structure failure was at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, during a kids' night at Vault PK, a Parkour training facility in Barrio Logan.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea said investigators were at the scene of the incident in the morning today and were checking to
make sure the training facility had all of its permits in order.

"(The investigation) will take a couple of days,'' Ysea said.

The collapse occurred when about 50 children ran at the same time to an upper level after they were told pizza was being served.

Some of the patients were above the 10-foot by 30-foot platform that was 10 feet above ground and some were below it. One end of the platform gave way and people fell onto each other, Ysea said on Saturday.

Two women, ages 72 and 46, were among the first to be taken to hospitals. Twenty-one children were also taken to hospitals, Ysea said.

Injuries were "very minor to moderate. Nothing severe or critical,'' he said.

There could be other children injured whose parents took them to hospitals, he said.

"It could have been so much worse,'' Ysea said.

