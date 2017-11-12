Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds at scene of two-vehicle crash

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot multiple times, possibly at a two-vehicle traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.

A little after 9:45 p.m. Saturday police received several calls of loud noises in the area of the 1500 block of East Washington Avenue, where officers discovered a man who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, said El Cajon police Lt. Walt Miller.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and officers also discovered a two-vehicle traffic crash in the same area. Multiple people fled from the crash, Miller said.

Investigators were determining if the two incidents were related, he said.

El Cajon police asked anyone with any information regarding either incident to call them at (619) 579-3311.