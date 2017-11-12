Elderly couple found dead at Otay Mesa mobile home park in apparent murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police were investigating a possible murder-suicide in an Otay Mesa West mobile home park Sunday.

San Diego Police Department received a call at 10:26 a.m. with a welfare check request for a married couple who lived in a mobile home inside the Ocean Bluffs Mobile Home Park on Del Sol Boulevard.

Officers forced entry into the home after receiving no response and discovered the bodies of an 82-year-old male and an 83-year-old female. Both were deceased and appeared to have gunshot wounds to their bodies, according to SDPD Lieutenant Mike Holden.

San Diego Police Department Homicide Investigators responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

The male and female have been identified as the married couple who own the mobile home. Their identities have not been released, pending family notification.

The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, Holden said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.