Man injured in Paradise Hills after fighting off car thieves

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 64-year-old man was injured Sunday after he tried to prevent his car from being stolen.

At 10:11 a.m., the man was standing near his car in the 6900 block of Alcona Street, in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, when three men walked up and pushed him aside, according to Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

The three men got into the car and attempted to drive away. The victim tried to hold onto the car as the thieves fled, injuring his leg in the process, according to Delimitros.

The car was described as a burgundy 2010 Mazda 5. The three suspects were described as clean-shaven black men in their 20s.

Robbery detectives are investigating.