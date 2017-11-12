Man injured in Paradise Hills after fighting off car thieves - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man injured in Paradise Hills after fighting off car thieves

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 64-year-old man was injured Sunday after he tried to prevent his car from being stolen.

At 10:11 a.m., the man was standing near his car in the 6900 block of Alcona Street, in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, when three men walked up and pushed him aside, according to Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

The three men got into the car and attempted to drive away. The victim tried to hold onto the car as the thieves fled, injuring his leg in the process, according to Delimitros.

The car was described as a burgundy 2010 Mazda 5. The three suspects  were described as clean-shaven black men in their 20s.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.