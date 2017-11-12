Man arrested by Escondido police after crashing stolen car into car wash

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Police were investigating a possible murder-suicide in an Otay Mesa West mobile home park Sunday.More>>
Police were investigating a possible murder-suicide in an Otay Mesa West mobile home park Sunday.More>>
At least 21 children and two adults were injured Saturday night when a platform collapsed at a warehouse turned kid zone in San Diego, authorities said.More>>
At least 21 children and two adults were injured Saturday night when a platform collapsed at a warehouse turned kid zone in San Diego, authorities said.More>>
A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, killing at least 61 people and injuring 300 in Iran, an Iranian official said.More>>
A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, killing at least 61 people and injuring 300 in Iran, an Iranian official said.More>>
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot multiple times, possibly at a two-vehicle traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.More>>
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot multiple times, possibly at a two-vehicle traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.More>>
A man was in custody today after a shooting in a parking lot in Escondido. About 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard near the 1500 block of South Juniper St., according to Lt. Mark Petersen of the Escondido Police Department.More>>
A man was in custody today after a shooting in a parking lot in Escondido. About 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard near the 1500 block of South Juniper St., according to Lt. Mark Petersen of the Escondido Police Department.More>>
A 64-year-old man was injured today after he tried to prevent his car from being stolen.More>>
A 64-year-old man was injured today after he tried to prevent his car from being stolen.More>>
A stolen car crashed into a car wash Sunday, following a police chase that encompassed an entire lap around Escondido.More>>
A stolen car crashed into a car wash Sunday, following a police chase that encompassed an entire lap around Escondido.More>>
The Ranch and Coast Best of 2017 awards were this week and they honored KUSI's own Sandra Maas.More>>
The Ranch and Coast Best of 2017 awards were this week and they honored KUSI's own Sandra Maas.More>>
San Diego police today are investigating a carjacking at gunpoint of 58-year-old man in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego.More>>
San Diego police today are investigating a carjacking at gunpoint of 58-year-old man in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego.More>>
The 31st annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade will headline a slate of events across the county Saturday to honor those who served in the military.More>>
The 31st annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade will headline a slate of events across the county Saturday to honor those who served in the military.More>>