Chula Vista police searching for drivers responsible for damage to local parks

Damage at Discovery Park (@ChulaVistaPD)

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The Chula Vista Police Department is asking the public to help them find and identify those responsible for park vandalism in several parks in the area. 

Sometime Friday evening, November 10, Rohr Park and Terra Nova Park were severely damaged by vandals driving a vehicle(s) on the park grounds and soccer fields. In mid-October, the same type of damage happened at Discovery Park twice and also at Marisol Park.

This damage makes the fields unusable so City staff and the Youth Sports Council must scramble to reschedule, cancel, or postpone events to accommodate those playing in tournaments.

"These activities displace thousands of kids who play soccer at these locations. Besides the inconvenience for players and park users, the City must then spend thousands of dollars to replace the turf. This unexpected expense is a burden to the City and its taxpayers," wrote the City of Chula Vista in a media release.

If you see or hear this vandalism when it’s occurring, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Also, if you know who may have been involved in these activities, please call the Chula Vista Police Department non-emergency number at (619) 691-5151. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. 

