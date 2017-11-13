Water main break in Pacific Beach causes sinkhole on Mission Bay - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Water main break in Pacific Beach causes sinkhole on Mission Bay Drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A break in a water-transmission line left several Pacific Beach shops without plumbing service Monday afternoon.

The ruptured 30-inch-diameter pipeline near the intersection of Damon Avenue and Mission Bay Drive began overflowing shortly before 1 p.m., city spokesman Arian Collins said. It took crews about a half-hour to deactivate the failed line, which caused a large sinkhole on Mission Bay Drive.

"As a result of the shutdown, there were reports of low water pressure in several parts of the city,'' Collins said.

As of mid-afternoon, three businesses were without water service.

There was no immediate estimate for when repairs will be complete.

