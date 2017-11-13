New sex assault allegation hits Moore; withdrawal calls grow

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Veteran Astronaut Scott Kelly has released a new book called, "Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery."
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with more.More>>
Rescuers dug with their bare hands Monday through the debris of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake that killed more than 400 people in the once-contested mountainous border region between Iraq and Iran, with nearly all of the victims in an area rebuilt since the end of the ruinous 1980s war.More>>
Former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre is taking aim at the California Public Utilities Commission and calling for a special legislative session to investigate the relationship between the panel and the public utilities it is supposed to regulate.More>>
They are called “bridge shelters” and they are meant to be temporary to help get people off the streets and put them on the path to living productive lives.More>>
A second woman abruptly emerged Monday to accuse Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her as a teenager in the late 1970s, this time in a locked car, further roiling the Alabama Republican's candidacy for an open Senate seat. Leaders of Moore's own party intensified their efforts to push him out of the race.More>>
A woman testified Monday that she saw her boyfriend shoot two men — one fatally — outside a comedy club at Horton Plaza in San Diego five months ago.More>>
The San Diego Padres will play the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 4-6 next year.More>>
Each year, thousands of customers across America report losing millions of dollars to scammers claiming to be with local utility companies.More>>
A break in a water-transmission line left several Pacific Beach shops without plumbing service Monday afternoon.More>>
The Chula Vista Police Department is asking the public to help them find and identify those responsible for park vandalism in several parks in the area.More>>
