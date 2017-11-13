Three new homeless tents to house more than 700 people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — They are called “bridge shelters” and they are meant to be temporary to help get people off the streets and put them on the path to living productive lives.

Each facility has 100 to 350 beds, restrooms and showers and service providers offering alcohol and substance abuse counseling, as well as job search training.

The Lucky Duck Foundation includes Peter Seidler — a managing partner of the San Diego Padres, who was also instrumental in creating the encampment in Golden Hill — and Dean Shea, a partner at Paradigm Investment group.

Together, they’ve decided to pay for two shelters, donating $1.5 million, with the city paying for the third.

The first will be on a lot at 2801 Sports Arena Boulevard, run by the Veterans Village of San Diego.

The second will be at 1402 Commercial Street in East Village and run by Father Joe’s Villages.

And the third will be at 16th and Newton, run by the Alpha Project.

They say there are nearly 9,200 homeless people in San Diego County right now, and between 2016 and 2017, downtown San Diego experienced the single largest increase in the population of homeless individuals of any area in the region, which shows the homeless crisis is growing.

That’s why the Lucky Foundation wants to step in and make a difference.

About 200 people currently living in the Golden Hill encampment will be moved to the new bridge shelters. Construction has started, and people will start moving in in about two weeks.

The city has not agreed to pay for its portion but will vote on it Tuesday during a city council meeting.