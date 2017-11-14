National City Mile of Cars South Bay Game of the Week: Otay Ranch Mustangs 49, Lincoln Hornets 26

The Week 13 South Bay Playoff Game of the Week features Lincoln (9-2) traveling to Otay Mesa to take on the 7-3 Mustangs. In the end Otay improves its record to 8-3.

For Otay Mesa, the big challenge is to control Quarterback Asante Hertzog whose numbers are truly amazing. He comes into tonight’s game with 23 touchdown passes for a total of 2,290 yards. He is considered to be one of the top five quarterbacks in the county.

The Hornets are coached by David Dunn who played in the NFL with time spent playing with the Oakland Raiders.

In the first quarter Gus Espiritu gives Otay the lead with a short run. At the end of the first quarter Sammy Paranada runs it in to make it 14-0 Otay.

At the start of the second quarter Lincoln gets on the board with a run by Kenyon Sims. Minutes later he runs it in again to make it 14-12 Otay.

Otay widens its lead when Puka Stewart tosses a perfectly thrown pass to Zeek Cruz. That lead is widened further by Alfredo Garcia’s run into the end zone in the third quarter.

Lincoln Quarterback Asante Hertzog finds Peanut Monroe in the end zone to make it 28-20 Otay.

Sammy Paranada’s two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter make it 42-20 Otay.

Gus Espiritu makes a nice run to make it 49-20 Otay.

With less than a minute in the game Lincoln’s D’Artagnan Van Dusen runs it in to make the final score Otay over Lincoln, 49-26.

Otay now faces Ramona in next week’s playoff action.

PREVIEW

The Week 13 South Bay Playoff Game of the Week features Lincoln (9-2) traveling to Otay Mesa to take on the 7-3 Mustangs.

For Otay Mesa, the big challenge will be how to control Quarterback Asante Hertzog whose numbers are truly amazing. He has thrown 23 touchdown passes for a total of 2,290 yards. He is considered to be one of the top five quarterbacks in the county.

In the rushing department Kenyon Sims has scored 20 touchdowns and amassed 1,092 yards.

On defense the Hornets are lead by Charles Hicks who has close to 100 solo tackles to his credit.

The Hornets are coached by David Dunn who played in the NFL with time spent playing with the Oakland Raiders.

The Mustangs have a fine Quarterback in Jonte Stewart who has thrown 10 touchdown passes.

Sammy Paranada has 13 rushing touchdowns and Gus Espiritu has run for close to 1,000 yards.

On defense the Mustangs are lead by Dylan Zolezzi who has 38 solo tackles to his credit.

Please be sure to catch all of the action this Friday night at 10:30.