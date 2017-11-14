Week 13 South Bay Playoff Game of the Week: Lincoln (9-2) @ Otay Mesa Mustangs (7-3)

The Week 13 South Bay Playoff Game of the Week features Lincoln (9-2) traveling to Otay Mesa to take on the 7-3 Mustangs.

For Otay Mesa, the big challenge will be how to control Quarterback Asante Hertzog whose numbers are truly amazing. He has thrown 23 touchdown passes for a total of 2,290 yards. He is considered to be one of the top five quarterbacks in the county.

In the rushing department Kenvon Sims has scored 20 touchdowns and amassed 1,092 yards.

On defense the Hornets are lead by Charles Hicks who has close to 100 solo tackles to his credit.

The Hornets are coached by David Dunn who played in the NFL with time spent playing with the Oakland Raiders.

The Mustangs have a fine Quarterback in Jonte Stewart who has thrown 10 touchdown passes.

Sammy Paranada has 13 rushing touchdowns and Gus Espiritu has run for close to 1,000 yards.

On defense the Mustangs are lead by Dylan Zolezzi who has 38 solo tackles to his credit.

Please be sure to catch all of the action this Friday night at 10:30.