Vincent Memorial Scots 59, Classical Academy Caimans 0

Though there was much anticipation for the Division V Semi-Final matchup between the Classical Academy Caimans and Vincent Memorial Scots, the game didn’t live up to the hype.

The Scots steamrolled the Caimans from start to finish winning 59-0.

It was hard to choose which side of the ball played better the defense holding the Caimans to 0 points or the offense putting up 59 points.

Senior Standout Eduardo Valenzuela lived up to the hype. Valenzuela threw for over 130 yards and scored 4 total touchdowns.

Emilio Abizaid added two touchdown runs of his own. Abizaid dominated all night.

The Scots defense also had their way with the Caimans. They sacked James Duncan 6 times on the night. They also had three picks including two pick sixes.

Classical has nothing to hang their heads about because of the great season they had especially after a huge playoff win against Maranatha Christian.

Moving forward, the Vincent Memorial Scots are going to the CIF Division V Finals against Crawford High School.

The Caimans finish 5-6 on the season while the Scots move to 10-2 with one game to go. It will be Vincent Memorial’s second ever appearance in a CIF Final and their first since 2014. They look to avenge that title after they lost to La Jolla Country Day 35-14.

PREVIEW: The Division V semi-final matchup between the Vincent Memorial Scots and the Classical Academy Caimans is one with some recent playoff history.

In 2014, the Scots pushed past the Caimans in the semi-finals and now Classical is looking to get revenge. It will be the first time these two schools face-off since the battle in 2014.

It is a matchup with a lot of senior standouts on both sides.

For Vincent Memorial, they are having a season to remember, going 9-2 on the season. They were also champions of the Manzanita Football League. This is a huge step up from last year’s 5-5 team that missed out on the playoffs. They are looking to repeat their 2015 10-win season.

The Scots’ offense starts with senior quarterback Eduardo Valenzuela who has thrown for over 3000 yards and 39 touchdowns. In their first-round matchup against Southwest SD Valenzuela went 16 for 26 with 341 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Valenzuela has been so successful this season in part to Juan Pablo Ruiz who has caught 60 balls this season. Those 60 receptions have gone for 1326 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ruiz was also a standout in their round one matchup as he had 5 receptions for 141 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Vincent Memorial’s defense has also been a huge part of the story. Juan Molina had 15 tackles in the Southwest matchup and has 93 total tackles on the season. Molina will look to stop the Caiman’s balanced offense.

Classical’s season has had its ups and downs ultimately landing at fourth in the Coastal Football League.

The Caiman offense is led by senior standout Jake Gilbert who has thrown for over 1500 yards on the season and has 11 touchdowns.

Gilbert has built a strong relationship with Ethan Pillsbury who has over 300 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Senior Noah Markwald has been the stopper on defense with 78 total tackles on the season.

Senior Noah Markwald has been the stopper on defense with 78 total tackles on the season.