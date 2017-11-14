El Camino Wildcats 29 Olympian Eagles 21

PPR Playoffs! This Friday we head into the second playoff game of the season, this time over at El Camino High School versus Olympian High School.

El Camino is overall 5-5 and 2-4 in league play. The Wildcats are coming off a tough loss last week against their rivals, Oceanside High School, in a game that ended 27-24 Oceanside. We’ll be looking for plays from Malachi Russel, who scored a 68-yard touchdown, and Wayne Steward, who scored a 98-yard touchdown last week.

The Olympian Eagles are coming off a 28-14 win last week after defeating the Poway Titans. PPR will be looking to last week’s standouts Rashaun Brown, Nico Mendoza and Mikael Tyler for some more outstanding scoring plays. The Eagles are overall 6-5 and 2-2 in league play.

Who will continue on? Catch the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday at 10:30 to relive the highlights, as well as follow our Twitter and Instagram account @RedJacketArmy for posts during the game.