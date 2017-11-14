Torrey Pines Falcons 40, La Costa Canyon Mavericks 0

I could be crazy, but this season just continues to get better! This week, the Prep Pigskin Report will be covering 22 CIF Playoff games from across the county.

A monumental game being featured is a Week 11 rematch between the Torrey Pines Falcons and the La Costa Canyon Mavericks.

In Week 11, this matchup was the Prep Pigskin Report Game of the Week and it did not disappoint as the Mavericks charged into Torrey Pines and defeated the Falcons 27-21 in the Beach Bowl. Along with the win, the Mavericks received the “Golden Surfboard” trophy for this historic rivalry.

The quarterback for La Costa Canyon, Jake Neufeld, was the star of the show as he ended that game with 140 yards on the ground and 320 in the air. On the season, Neufeld has thrown for 1,701 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 476 yards and 12 touchdowns. These statistics were enough to make Neufeld a Silver Pigskin Fan Vote Candidate.

As for the visiting Torrey Pines, they will be ready to attack this game with a vengeance. Despite the Falcons possessing a 21-6 lead over the Mavericks in the first half of this fight, they were held scoreless in the second half.

Both teams are more than deserving to be in the current position that they are, and this will be a matchup in the Open Division of the CIF San Diego Section Playoffs that you will not want to miss!

