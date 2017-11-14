Central Spartans 61, Kearny Komets 15

Round 1 of playoffs in San Diego came out with very surprising results. Round 2 is now underway and this week the Red Jackets are taking a trip down to El Centro to watch the Kearny Komets take on the Central Spartans.

Last week the Spartans got a win against Brawley with a final score of 22-15. Sophomore quarterback Deniro Osuna also achieved 226 passing yards. So far this season, Osuna has thrown for a total of 2,232 yards. On the Spartans’ defensive side, Andres Garcia leads with a total of 118 tackles including solos and assists. The Spartans are 9-1 so far.

As for Kearny, they haven’t done too bad themselves.Last week, the Komets achieved an impressive win against Calexico with a final score of 45-6. Junior quarterback Kenyon Williams has achieved a total of 2,080 passing yards this season while senior halfback Brenton Bell has achieved a total of 1,769 rushing yards this season. As for the defense, sophomore linebacker Josh Negron Riollano has achieved 93 total tackles. The Komets are 9-2.

Central is currently ranked 2nd in Division 4, while Kearny is currently ranked 7th in Division 4. Whoever wins this ball game will move on to round 3 of Division 4 playoffs. The game will be held this Friday November 17th at 7:00 PM at Central Union High School. If you happen to miss the game, catch the highlights Friday night at 10:30. also follow @redjacketarmy on Twitter and Instagram for scoring updates.