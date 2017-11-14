Monte Vista Monarchs 29, Chula Vista Spartans 28

This is Week 13 of high school football, which means round 2 of playoffs. The Division 4 Quarter Final battle between the Chula Vista Spartans and Monte Vista Monarchs will take place in both teams goal to advance to the Semi Final. The Spartans are coming into the game with an impressive 37-0 victory over the Coronado Islanders. Last week’s win improved their record to 7-4 for the season. The Monarchs had a bye week. With time to rest, prepare, and perfect it can be imagined that they are ready to show who the leader of the pack is. They currently hold a 5-5 record for the season.

With last week’s blowout Chula Vista comes well versed in battle an will be ready to take on any challenge put in front of them. Running back Kajahan Duncan proved to be one of the leading players that the Spartans can count on. He scored 3 out of the 5 touchdowns in the game and completed 110 rushing yards. Quarterback Darrion Hamilton will also be a key element with in this playoff game. He completed 85 passing and 57 rushing yards. To add to the Spartan trifecta Giovanni Torres completed 55 rushing yards last game, Torres, Hamilton and Duncan will need to bring the same energy from last week to this week for favorable results!

Last time we saw Monte Vista was on Nov. 3, unfortunately the results were not in their favor. The Monarchs fell short; they were defeated 51-10 by Valley Center. All teams have small bumps on the road to greatness, and the Monarchs will have to roar onto the end zone to prove themselves worthy of the crown and a spot in the playoffs. On the offense Running back Jhamon Mccledon has over 1,600 rushing yards this season, those running skills will be necessary for Friday’s match up. Lineman Blake Schmidt will be essential to prevent the Spartans from reaching Monarch territory.

Both teams have three opponents in common, Mount Miguel, El Cajon Valley and Mar Vista. The Monarchs defeated all three teams. The Spartans defeated El Cajon Valley and Mar Vista, however lost to Mount Miguel.

Will Greek mythology repeat itself or will the Monarchs continue with their reign? The tall tale will unfold this Friday night.

Chula Vista Spartans vs. Monte Vista Monarchs is set for 7 p.m. at Monte Vista High School.

Stay tuned during playoffs on PPR on KUSI! Every Friday at 10:30 p.m. Check out highlights, scores, and so much more. For updates on all games follow us on Twitter and Instagram @KUSIPPR @RedJacketArmy! Search for the #KUSIonPPR hash tag for pictures and statuses. Check us out on Snapchat, get the PPR Domino’s filter and receive a free side of breadsticks with your order.