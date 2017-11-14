Santa Fe Christian Eagles 63,La Jolla Vikings 14

RECAP:

The Santa Fe Christian Eagles proved to be too much for the Vikings from La Jolla. Santa Fe Christian won by a final score of 63 to 14. The Eagles had six different players score.

Santa Fe Christian started the scoring early by scoring on their first drive. Luke Sanders took the ball 13 yards into the end zone for the score. On La Jolla’s next drive they were forced to punt. The punt was blocked by Carson Drake and recovered by Luke Sanders for his first of two touchdowns on the night. On the Eagles next possession they were able to catch the Vikings secondary sleeping. The Eagles run option offense forced La Jolla to move an extra player into the box, which caused their secondary to leave Chase Whitton wide open. Whitton caught the pass from Michael Linguadoca and took the ball 44 yards for the score. The Eagles continued their scoring ways, on their third drive in a row, with a 92 yard touchdown run by Luke Sanders.

La Jolla did manage to find the end zone twice on the night. Their first touchdown was a beautiful 88 yard catch and run from Trevor Scully to Gabe Solis. The Vikings season might be over, but they didn’t go down without putting in a valiant effort.

Next week Santa Fe Christian will take on San Pasqual. The game will take place Friday, November 24th. Enjoy time with your families and be ready for an intense matchup next week!

PREVIEW:

This week is round two of the CIF San Diego section playoffs. The Santa Fe Christian Eagles (2nd seed, 6-4) will be the home team, at a neutral site game, against the La Jolla Vikings (7th seed, 6-5). This game will take place at Torrey Pines on Friday November 17th at 7 pm.

Santa Fe Christian is coming off a first round bye and has had plenty of time to rest and prepare for this matchup. These two teams met earlier in the season and the Eagles came out on top. Santa Fe Christian scored 58 points in an offensive, and defensive explosion. The Eagles ran for 239 yards on the night, and had four players score a touchdown on the ground. Demitri Washington and Jack Miles both ran into the end zone two times. The Eagles will look to continue their winning ways, as they have won their last five out of six games.

La Jolla comes off a 28-0 victory over Mar Vista in the first round of playoffs. Earlier in the season, when the Vikings played Santa Fe Christian, early turnovers played a large part in their loss. The Vikings game up 30 points in the first quarter and were playing from behind for the rest of the night. This time around, look for the Vikings to come out aggressive on offense and try and strike early, while maintaining control of the football. The Vikings defense will need to be physical upfront, in order to stop any momentum, on the ground, from the Eagles.

Highlights from this game and other playoff games throughout San Diego, will air on the Prep Pigskin Report Friday night at 10:30 pm. Follow along on our various social media platforms for scoring updates and much more @KUSIPPR @RedJacketArmy.