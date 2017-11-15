University City Centurions 42, Serra Conquistadors 0

RECAP:

Playoffs are in full gear. University City and Serra were both looking to take one of the two semi-final playoff game spots for CIF San Diego Section Division IV. Centurions and Conquistadors both lost in their quarterfinal games last season and are both looking to claim that semi-final spot. Would University City, who has only lost one game this season, or would the underdogs Serra Conquistadors take the win?

In the first quarter, young super star sophomore Gunnar Gray finds his fellow quarterback and wide receiver Casey Granfors in the endzone for a 21-yard touchdown. PAT good. Score 7-0 University City. Serra would attempt to get on the board with a field goal, but missed it and that would be the end of the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, Gunnar Gray throws to Hunter Phillips for 44 yard touchdown pass. PAT is good and Centurions go up 14-0. This would be the score going into halftime.

Entering the third quarter, Gunnar Gray would go on to find Marcel Patterson and E'Lonie Rico for back to back touchdowns.PAT would be good for both. Centurions leading the way 35-0.

Serra would have several attempts at touchdowns, but unfortunately could not make it on the board. Centurions would get one final touchdown in before the end.

University City gets the shutout win 42-0. They will go on to play Monte Vista in the Division IV semi-finals next week.

PREVIEW

Post season kicked off last week and now we go into quarterfinals and semifinals, depending on divisions. One of the games featured this week will be a Division IV quarterfinal game where the #8 seed Serra Conquistadors (6-5) will take on top seeded University City Centurions (9-1). Serra and University City are both looking to make it to the semi-finals for CIF San Diego Division IV as both made it short and lost in each other’s quarterfinal games against Southwest EC and Monte Vista.

Although Serra won last week’s game against El Cajon Valley 50-9, head coach Dru Smith stated “we started off sloppy at the beginning…I can’t complain with the final score. There was a lot of youngsters in there and got good playing time. It may have been a sloppy start, but we shall see next week.” When asked about this week’s opponent, University City, Coach Smith went on to say, “They are a good team. We have played them before this season (back on October 13th and loss 56-3) but we have grown a lot since then. I feel like we can take them on”.

The team has improved in both offense and defense, increasing from 34 to 43 touchdowns, 125.8 in rushing yards per game to 189.4, and their has gotten 10 tackles from last years 4. One of their key players is junior running back and safety Bryan Pratt, who has scored half of the teams total touchdowns (16) this season, has a total of 638 rushing yards, and 90 carries. Another Conquistador to watch out for is wide receiver and corner back Tysheid Dixon who has 502 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 24 catches and 919 all purpose yards.

University City had a bye last week, and it was more than deserved. Centurions have only lost one game this season, which was back in September vs. Mar Vista, where they lost 28-21. Leading the Centurions is young quarterback Gunnar Gray who has a total of 2509 yards, 28 touchdowns, and averages 250.9 yards per game. With him are wide receiver Casey Granfors and running back Marcel Patterson. Granfors has 1158 total yards, 20 touchdowns and averages 115.8 yards per game. Patterson has even more impressive stats, with 1307 total yards, 21 touchdowns and averages 130.7 yards per game. As a whole, the team has scored 66 touchdowns. Centurions defense is just as powerful as its offense, with averaging 75 tackles per game and has had 24 sacks.

Kickoff is set for 7pm at University City.

The winner of this game will go to semi-finals and play the winner of Chula Vista versus Monte Vista.

