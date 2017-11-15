Game of the Week: Oceanside Pirates 51, Point Loma Pointers 35

The Game of the Week will be reporting from Point Loma High School as the Pointers (6-4) host the Pirates from Oceanside (5-6) heading into the second week of playoffs. These two teams are playing for San Diego Section Division I Champions.

The Pointers are coming off a bi week due to their 6-4 season which has given them plenty of time off to take on the Pirates. Off to a rocky start at the beginning of the season, Point Loma has taken down some pretty tough teams, as well as scoring a lot of touchdowns in many of their games. In their last league game the season they lost a tough match to the Christian Patriots by one touchdown.

Oceanside is coming from one of the toughest leagues in the county, the Avocado League, which is why they may have not had the best record but they did make it in to the playoffs where they defeated Bonita Vista 35-19.

