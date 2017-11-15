Jersey Mike's City Game of the Week: Helix Highlanders 19, Madison Warhawks 11

As we roll into playoff season, this week the red jackets will be at Helix High School as they host the Madison Warhawks for this open division matchup. The Warhawks placed 3rd in the Western League and 4th for the Division 1 standings. Their opponent, the Helix Highlanders, are 9-1 and placed 1st in the in the Grossmont-Hills league and 2nd in the Division 1 standings.

The Warhawks have a tough matchup against Helix, however don’t count them out yet. The Warhawks are coming off a big win against Mira Mesa the week prior. They average 38.7 scores per game and allow 17.8 points per game. They have the ability to score and when given the opportunity, can really prove trouble for any opponent. On the other hand, Helix is a tough pill to swallow in terms of matchups. The Highlanders average 45.4 points per game and only allowed 4.4 points per game. They are one of the toughest teams in San Diego defensively and not to mention, left 9 teams scoring a touchdown or less. With the high amount of talent and competitiveness within the Open Division, anything can happen during playoff times.

