Steel Canyon Cougars 61, Bishop's Knights 52

This Friday night I will be traveling out west for a division II playoff battle between the number seven seed Steel Canyon Cougars and the two seeded Bishop Knights.

The Knights come into Fridays matchup undefeated at 9-0 behind their explosive offense that averages over fifty points a night. Quarterback Jeffrey Jackson is having a great season putting up close to three hundred passing yards a game so far. Jackson’s favorite target is Silver Pigskin finalist Moses Mooney, who has close to 1000 receiving yards on the season and twenty-one total touchdowns. The Knights defense is just as stern as they have only let up more than two touchdowns only twice this season. They are lead by Garth Erdossy who brings in around ten tackles a night.

The Cougars will have their hands full on both sides of the ball on Friday night. Will they be able to stop the connection of Jackson and Mooney and pull off the huge upset? On the other hand, the Knights are hoping to keep its offense in top gear and continue on to the semi-finals vs the winner between Valley Center and Granite Hills.

