Steele Canyon Cougars 61, Bishop's Knights 52

This Friday night I had an instant classic out at La Jolla High School where the visiting Steele Canyon Cougars faced off against the Bishop Knights. Both offenses came to play and both teams took their opening drives down the field and scored. The Cougars had their running game on fire in the first half with Deontae McKinney scoring three rushing touchdowns in the first half alone. Then Knights on the other hand tried getting the ball to their Silver Pigskin Finalist Mozes Mooney. He brings in the double pass for forty-five yards and then punches it in himself a few plays later from a yard out. Both teams combine for sixty-two points at halftime with a score of 34-28 Bishops. The second half was all Steele Canyon as Jordan Anderson takes the opening kickoff of the second half to the house from 85 yards out. After that quarterback Thomas Fishburn took over the offense and had three second half passing touchdowns, two to Mr. Jordan Anderson from twenty-eight and sixty-five yards out. His third touchdown pass came from 45 yards out to Nathaniel Gorden. After the dust had settled both teams combined for a record amount of one hundred and seventeen points as the Steele Canyon Cougars pull off the upset 61-52. They move on to the division two semi-finals where they will travel to Granite Hills next week.

Preview:

This Friday night I will be traveling out west for a division II playoff battle between the number seven seed Steel Canyon Cougars and the two seeded Bishop Knights.

The Knights come into Fridays matchup undefeated at 9-0 behind their explosive offense that averages over fifty points a night. Quarterback Jeffrey Jackson is having a great season putting up close to three hundred passing yards a game so far. Jackson’s favorite target is Silver Pigskin finalist Moses Mooney, who has close to 1000 receiving yards on the season and twenty-one total touchdowns. The Knights defense is just as stern as they have only let up more than two touchdowns only twice this season. They are lead by Garth Erdossy who brings in around ten tackles a night.

The Cougars will have their hands full on both sides of the ball on Friday night. Will they be able to stop the connection of Jackson and Mooney and pull off the huge upset? On the other hand, the Knights are hoping to keep its offense in top gear and continue on to the semi-finals vs the winner between Valley Center and Granite Hills.

