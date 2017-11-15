Small School Game of the Week: Granite Hills Eagles 49, Valley Center Jaguars 30
Posted:
Updated:
By Maddie Sinclair
The Small School Game of the Week in Week 13 of the Prep Pigskin Report takes us to Valley Center where the Jaguars host the Granite Hills Eagles in the division 2 second round of the play offs.
Granite Hills won their first play off game against West Hills 35-10 last Friday night. The Eagles are 9-2 entering into Friday nights game. They ended the regular season with a six game winning streak that included a perfect 4-0 in the Grossmont Valley League. Granite hills has one loss to San Pasqual and the second lost to Valley Center. Kellan Cobbs in his 5th year with Granite Hills is looking for their first win over the Jaguars. Granite Hills has only played Valley Center twice and lost both times.
Eagles quarterback Jack Siegfried, who was the co-league player of the year last year, leads the team and splits the offense evenly between the air and the ground. Sophomore Keyvon Martin emerges at running back with 497 rushing yards for 6 touchdowns. David Tyler Gonzalezis also a threat at the running game 606 rushing yards for 6 touchdowns. When the Eagles run the ball successfully, they are following the block of tackle Garrett Curran and tight end Will Burton. Curran is one of the top lineman in the country with several offers from the PAC-12. Burton is a major threat on both sides and is joined with Tyler Gonzalez.
The Valley Center Jaguars won their first play off game against Monte Vista 51-10. The Jaguars are 9-1 entering into Friday nights game, with one loss against El Capitan by only one point. The ended their regular season with a perfect 5-0 record in the Valley League. Rob Gilster is in his 28th year at Valley Center. The Jaguars have eight returning starters on offense. Valley Center's quarterback Rikki Mazzetti leads the offense with 1868 passing yards for 20 touchdowns.
Don't miss this Small School Game of the Week at Valley Center. Tune in at 5pm and 6pm for the PrePR Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. Check out the highlights and more on KUSI's 60-minute Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30p.m.