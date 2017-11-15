Small School Game of the Week: Granite Hills Eagles 49, Valley Center Jaguars 30

The Small School Game of the Week in Week 13 of the Prep Pigskin Report takes us to Valley Center where the Jaguars host the Granite Hills Eagles in the division 2 second round of the play offs.



Granite Hills won their first play off game against West Hills 35-10 last Friday night. The Eagles are 9-2 entering into Friday nights game. They ended the regular season with a six game winning streak that included a perfect 4-0 in the Grossmont Valley League. Granite hills has one loss to San Pasqual and the second lost to Valley Center. Kellan Cobbs in his 5th year with Granite Hills is looking for their first win over the Jaguars. Granite Hills has only played Valley Center twice and lost both times.