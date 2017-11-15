Corvette Diner Alarm Clock Pep Rally Game: Ramona Bulldogs 40, Westview Wolverines 27

The #1 seeded undefeated Ramona Bulldogs will take on the #9 seed Westview Wolverines in a home game on Friday Night under the lights at Ramona High School at 7 p.m. in the Division II quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs under head coach Damon Baldwin are coming off of a first round bye due to their #1 seed and their undefeated record overall and in league play. A huge key in the Ramona offense is 2017 Silver Pigskin Finalist Tristan Stacy who is a threat to any opposing defenses. The Bulldogs are coming off a regular season that made history for the small town of Ramona and are looking to continue that success into this postseason run.

The Wolverines who are 7-4 overall are looking to continue their post season winning streak after they picked up a win last week in the first round against Christian. This game was the Upset of the Week and Westview is hoping to ride that success into this next round under head coach Kyle Williams. It is difficult to play in Ramona with a fan base like a high school in Texas, but it will be a good game between these two teams.

The winner of this game will go on to play the winner of the Lincoln and Otay Ranch game the following Friday. If you can’t make it out the game make sure to follow @redjacketarmy on Instagram and twitter and also tune in to the PPR on KUSI at 10:30 p.m.