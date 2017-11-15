Nelson Photo Pigskin Idol Game: San Diego Cavers 31, La Jolla Country Day Torreys 21

In the Division IV second round of playoffs, the number two seed San Diego Cavers host the number seven seed Torreys of La Jolla Country Day. The Cavers still maintain a perfect record of 10-0 on the season. Meanwhile, the Torreys sit at a record of 5-5 and 2-2 in league.

Last week, La Jolla Country Day faced the Clairemont Chieftains where they put 52 points to take over the game. Quarterback Ej Kreutzman was fired up and opened the game with back to back drives ending with touchdown passes to Anthony Bland. Kreutzman has the arm to get the job done but he also has a versatile offense who can find their way to the endzone on the ground as well. Some of the notable players from previous performances are Caleb Petry, Alex Cho, and Nick Albert. Though the Torreys offense has high momentum coming into this week, their defense will need to make crucial stops this Friday night against the Cavers.

While LJCD was prepping for Clairemont last week, San Diego High was taking a bit of a lighter week to get mentally and physically ready for playoffs. The Cavers high energized offense is led by Quinn O’Connor , Thomas Marcus, and Raiden Hunter. Though those are players we hear often, we must not forget about a few notable players such as George Gomez, Roman Gilbreth, and Eric Orfanos.

The Cavers have made statements acknowledging that there are schools who want to give them their first loss but LJCD now has the opportunity to end the Cavers season while also continuing their own. Will the Cavers survive and advance or will it be the Torreys to cause the upset of the week?

Be sure to tune into the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30pm this Friday night to catch the highlights of this game as well as other playoff games.