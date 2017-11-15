Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week: San Marcos Knights 41, St. Augustine Saints 20

The Prep Pigskin Report welcomes you into the 13th week of San Diego high school football and the first round of the 2017 CIF Open Division Playoffs. With three amazing games happening in Open Division this week, this week's Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week belongs to the St. Augustine Saints (7-3, 4-0) and San Marcos Knights (8-2, 4-2). The Knights will host the Saints on their home turf in San Marcos, CA at 7pm Friday.

San Diego’s Open Division is home to powerhouse teams like Mission Hills and Helix. Out of 8 teams, the Knights are currently the 3rd seed while the Saints are the 6th. This matchup has the potential like many first week games to go anywhere. With San Marco’s very own wide receiver, Kyle Phillips as one of the several finalists for this years Silver Pigskin Gala and St. Augustine holding the 2017 Admirals Award winner there’s no telling what the outcome will be…yet.

We look forward to seeing how these two teams will compete against one another in the first week of the 2017 CIF Open Division Playoffs. But, only under the Friday night-lights will we know who comes out on top. Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30pm to catch highlights, final scores and so much more. You can also follow LIVE game day updates and mentions on our Twitter/Instagram @RedJacketArmy.