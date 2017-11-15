Carlsbad Lancers 38, Cathedral Dons 28 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Carlsbad Lancers 38, Cathedral Dons 28

Posted: Updated:
By Christopher Wood

The Carlsbad Lancers finished the 2017 Regular Season at .500 with a 5-5 record. Because of that, they were rewarded with a bye in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section Division 1 Playoffs. 

Their opponent this week is the Cathedral Catholic Dons, who are coming off a 63-0 dismantling of the Mt. Carmel Sundevils in Cathedral’s first round . The Dons have had to deal with injuries to some of their key players and play makers all season long. They finished the 2017 Regular Season with a record of 4-6 and 1-3 in the very tough Western League.

Carlsbad will be well rested and prepared for the Dons who finished last season undefeated and won a State Championship. If you can’t make it out to the game, be sure to tune into the Prep Pigskin Report Friday night for highlights of this game and all the playoff games from around the county.

