San Pasqual Golden Eagles 27, Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns 25

CIF football’s playoffs officially kicked off last week, and it was everything football fans were hoping for! Some teams left with crushed dreams while others continued their journey for a championship. One of Division 3’s second round playoff games features both a rivalry and a rematch all in one as the 6-5 Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns take on the 6-4 San Pasqual Golden Eagles.

San Pasqual may have taken 2017’s original matchup between the two by a 48-6 margin, but this is a much different RBV team ever since last week. Someone must have changed the game settings to rookie for the Longhorn’s Dorian Richardson as he ran all over the Santana Sultans for 499 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns! If he can produce even half of that then RBV will be in good hands.

3rd seeded San Pasqual are the favorite as the hosting team, but their defense will determine who moves on to the next round. Dorian Richardson was “only” able to run for 150 yards and RBV’s lone touchdown in their last game, but that’s definitely a lot better than 500 yards of offense. San Pasqual won’t be able to fully stop him, but if they’re able to contain him then they could very well nab two victories in a row against their rivals. Tune into the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday to see which teams can win their playoff battles!