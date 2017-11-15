Crawford Colts 38, Tri-City Christian Eagles 20

Week 13 is underway and with it comes the second round of the playoffs! This Friday, Division V will feature a matchup between the Tri-City Christian Eagles (6-5) against the Crawford Colts (7-4). Just another game? Yes, but the winner of this contest will earn their spot in next week’s Division V Championship Game.

Both teams went to battle during the first round of the playoffs and came out of the arena relatively unscathed. Tri-City’s Eagles beat the Montgomery Aztecs pretty handily by a final score of 52-14. The Crawford Colts had a closer game against Army-Navy’s Warriors, but still more than doubled their opponent’s score and managed to win their matchup by a final score of 34-16. The winner of this game will await the winner of Friday’s other Division V matchup between the Vincent Memorial Scots and the Classical Academy Caimans.

In the Playoffs, every possession matters and every single point counts. Every mistake is magnified and there are no “do-overs”. Both squads must play like there is no tomorrow because that is the nature of the game at this stage. It is now “win and you’re still in” or “lose and go home”. With all great sports games, there must be a winner and a loser. After the dust settles on Friday night only one team will emerge victorious and punch their ticket into next week’s November 25th showdown with the championship on the line.

Kick-off takes place 6:00 P.M. Friday at Crawford High School. For postgame coverage and all the latest team news and highlights, don’t forget to watch the Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30 P.M. Also, don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @KUSIPPR and @RedJacketArmy for live updates and all kinds of PPR exclusives.