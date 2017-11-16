Operator of marijuana delivery service arrested on felony drug charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The operator of an allegedly illegal marijuana delivery service operating out of the Midway area was arrested on suspicion of violating various drug and licensing laws, authorities reported Thursday.

Sean Benjamin Smith, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday during a search of a Kettner Boulevard building used for storing merchandise and business records related to the suspect's cannabis-shipment business, Left Coast Collective, according to San Diego police.

During the raid, narcotics unit officers seized marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, more than $9,000 in cash and operational documents, Lt. Matt Novak said.

Smith was booked into county jail on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and operating a business without a permit.

In August, police served a warrant at the Kurtz Street headquarters of the delivery operation, arresting a dozen employees and impounding 41 pounds of marijuana, 8,000 edible products containing the drug, concentrated cannabis, an indoor marijuana garden containing more than 100 plants, cocaine, documents and $5,600 in cash.

Smith was not present at the time and had not yet been positively identified as the owner of the business, the lieutenant said.