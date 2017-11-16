Operator of marijuana delivery service arrested on felony drug c - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Operator of marijuana delivery service arrested on felony drug charges

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The operator of an allegedly illegal marijuana delivery service operating out of the Midway area was arrested on suspicion of violating various drug and licensing laws, authorities reported Thursday.

Sean Benjamin Smith, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday during a search of a Kettner Boulevard building used for storing merchandise and business records related to the suspect's cannabis-shipment business, Left Coast Collective, according to San Diego police.

During the raid, narcotics unit officers seized marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, more than $9,000 in cash and operational documents, Lt. Matt Novak said.

Smith was booked into county jail on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and operating a business without a permit.

In August, police served a warrant at the Kurtz Street headquarters of the delivery operation, arresting a dozen employees and impounding 41 pounds of marijuana, 8,000 edible products containing the drug, concentrated cannabis, an indoor marijuana garden containing more than 100 plants, cocaine, documents and $5,600 in cash.

Smith was not present at the time and had not yet been positively identified as the owner of the business, the lieutenant said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.