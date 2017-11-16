Vault PK lacked correct building permits when platform collapsed injuring 21 children, 2 adults

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) — Following the collapse of a platform at an indoor gym that injured at least 21 children and two adults last weekend, new information released Thursday reveals that Vault PK was violating several building codes.

Two days after the accident, a building inspection uncovered a lengthy list of code and permit violations, including:

The unpermitted change of occupancy from a "storage" facility to an "Assembly-Amusement" facility

Lack of required emergency exits and signs to indicate exits locations

Lack of maintenance to damaged walls that compromise the structural integrity of the building

Lack of maintenance to the fire system creating an inoperable Fire Suppression Sprinkler System

Interior improvements and modifications without correct building permits

Operating a paintball field outdoors without obtaining the necessary permits

According to documents released from the City of San Diego, the building at 1255 Imperial Avenue was built in 1962 with an approved permit for a 90,000-square-foot warehouse.

Related Link: At least 21 children injured by collapsed platform in Barrio Logan

Shortly after in 1965, another permit was approved for the warehouse to add partitions to the interior of the structure. In 2001, a permit was obtained to upgrade existing storage racks and then in 2004, another permit was obtained to remove and "add partition walls, demo existing restroom."

All permits up to this point were approved and inspections passed by the City of San Diego and no other permits had been requested since.

MTS bought the property in 2013 and leased 36,000 square feet of it to Diana Ocampo, owner of San Diego Sports Entertainment Center, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

MTS's lease with Ocampo states that she must obtain all necessary permits, which did not occur, the agency said in a release.

"To prevent this type of accident in the future, MTS is conducting a comprehensive review of its property management practices to ensure that tenants comply with all city laws, regulations, ordinances and codes,'' the release reads. "Additionally, MTS has already taken corrective action for the violations solely associated with the MTS building.''

The collapse occurred Nov. 11 around 7:40 p.m. when about 50 children ran at the same time to an upper level after they were told pizza was being served.

Some of the patients were above the 10-foot by 30-foot platform which was 10 feet above ground and some were below it. One end of the platform gave way and people fell onto each other, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea.

Two women, ages 72 and 46, were among the first to be taken to hospitals. Twenty-one children were also taken to hospitals, Ysea said.

The facility was closed immediately and has until Dec. 20 to either acquire correct permits and fix any code violations or return the building to its original use as a warehouse.