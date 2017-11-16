Update: Child found wandering alone in Encinitas reunited with f - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Update: Child found wandering alone in Encinitas reunited with family

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — 8:00 p.m. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed Connor was reunited with his family.

5:00 p.m. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Thursday was searching for the family of a three or four-year-old boy who was found wandering alone inside an Encinitas store.

Thursday around noon, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station were called to the Michael's store in the 300 block of North El Camino Real.

Employees told deputies they found a young boy alone in the store. 

Despite making announcements over the store's public address system, as well as searching the parking lot and surrounding businesses, employees did not find the child's parents.

The Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter was used for public address announcements in the surrounding neighborhoods, but those too were unsuccessful in locating the boy's family. 

The young boy told deputies his name is "Connor." He is wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, gray shorts and navy blue shoes. He is believed to be between three and four years old and appears to be in good health. 

The child was taken into protective custody and has been released to the care of Child Welfare Services at the Polinsky Children's Center. 

If you recognize this child or know who his parents are, please call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

