Veteran prosecutor sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Adam Braverman, a veteran prosecutor who has spent a significant part of his government career pursuing large-scale international drug trafficking cartels, took the oath of office Thursday to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

"It is an honor and privilege to be asked to lead an office that is so close to my heart,'' Braverman said. "I intend to support all the excellent work that is underway in this office, and also pursue new, comprehensive, long-term solutions to our most challenging issues ... particularly those crimes committed by transnational criminal organizations.''

Braverman, a native of Columbus, Ohio, has been a federal prosecutor in San Diego since 2008.

During his tenure as an assistant U.S. attorney, Braverman led one of the Department of Justice's most successful investigations and prosecutions of the Sinaloa Cartel, which resulted in the indictments of more than 125 people.

With his appointment by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Braverman becomes the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Southern District of California, which includes San Diego and Imperial counties.

He replaces Alana Robinson, who was appointed in January to be acting U.S. Attorney on a temporary basis.