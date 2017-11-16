UC San Diego launches new institute to study ethics of science a - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

UC San Diego launches new institute to study ethics of science and technology

Posted: Updated:
UC San Diego UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — UC San Diego Thursday launched a new institute to study ethical issues surrounding innovations in technology and science.

Scholars at the Institute for Practical Ethics will explore how to close the gap between the rapid pace of innovation and society's ability to deal with those advances responsibly.

Breakthroughs such as driverless cars and modified mosquitoes are among the examples of innovations that come with moral quandaries, according to the university.

The multi-disciplinary institute is made possible by a commitment by donors Joel and Ann Reed to make an annual contribution and to create a $1 million endowment, according to UCSD.

"As UC San Diego and other institutions move rapidly forward in medical, scientific and technological innovation, important ethical questions emerge,'' said Ann Reed. "It is critical that scientists and humanists move forward together. Ethical questions should be investigated, and practical applications created as humans advance, so that the advancement will be ethical.''

The institute will be housed in the Division of Arts and Humanities. Its mission is to develop and promote cross-disciplinary research on ethical issues facing the public, with a special emphasis on encouraging deliberation among philosophers, scientists and policymakers.

Two UC San Diego faculty members, philosopher Craig Callender and sociologist John Evans, are serving as the first co-directors of the institute.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.