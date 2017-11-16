UC San Diego launches new institute to study ethics of science and technology

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The YMCA and the San Diego Unified School District teamed up Thursday to put together a Military Thanksgiving dinner.
The event took place at Hancock Elementary School and included a community potluck, games and crafts.
Hancock Elementary serves a large number of Military families, a majority of students have at least one parent who is deployedMore>>
The YMCA and the San Diego Unified School District teamed up Thursday to put together a Military Thanksgiving dinner.
The event took place at Hancock Elementary School and included a community potluck, games and crafts.
Hancock Elementary serves a large number of Military families, a majority of students have at least one parent who is deployedMore>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed Connor was reunited with his family.More>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed Connor was reunited with his family.More>>
For a look at the business outlook in San Diego for November, KUSI was joined by Jerry Sanders — President and CEO of San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — and Tom Wornham — President and Chief Executive Officer of San Diego Private Bank.More>>
For a look at the business outlook in San Diego for November, KUSI was joined by Jerry Sanders — President and CEO of San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — and Tom Wornham — President and Chief Executive Officer of San Diego Private Bank.More>>
In 2008, PBS produced arguably the finest documentary on life aboard a Supercarrier, titled simply, "Carrier." The 10-part mini-series made quite an impression, especially the episode on night landings.
Along with Photographer Jose Martinez, KUSI's Paul Rudy made the acquaintance of F-18 Pilot Brian "Sunshine" Sinclair.
The result is part two of the series, "Life below the Hard Deck: 'Sunshine' at night."More>>
In 2008, PBS produced arguably the finest documentary on life aboard a Supercarrier, titled simply, "Carrier." The 10-part mini-series made quite an impression, especially the episode on night landings.
Along with Photographer Jose Martinez, KUSI's Paul Rudy made the acquaintance of F-18 Pilot Brian "Sunshine" Sinclair.
The result is part two of the series, "Life below the hard desk: 'Sunshine' at night."More>>
A major lawsuit was filed against the City of San Diego Thursday for violating the rights of the homeless and the disabled homeless.More>>
A major lawsuit was filed against the City of San Diego Thursday for violating the rights of the homeless and the disabled homeless.More>>
UC San Diego Thursday launched a new institute to study ethical issues surrounding innovations in technology and science.More>>
UC San Diego Thursday launched a new institute to study ethical issues surrounding innovations in technology and science.More>>
San Diego State University has a $5.67 billion impact on the economy of San Diego and Imperial countiesMore>>
San Diego State University has a $5.67 billion impact on the economy of San Diego and Imperial countiesMore>>
Adam Braverman, a veteran prosecutor who has spent a significant part of his government career pursuing large-scale international drug trafficking cartels, took the oath of office Thursday to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.More>>
Adam Braverman, a veteran prosecutor who has spent a significant part of his government career pursuing large-scale international drug trafficking cartels, took the oath of office Thursday to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.More>>
The operator of an allegedly illegal marijuana delivery service operating out of the Midway area was arrested on suspicion of violating various drug and licensing laws, authorities reported Thursday.More>>
The operator of an allegedly illegal marijuana delivery service operating out of the Midway area was arrested on suspicion of violating various drug and licensing laws, authorities reported Thursday.More>>
The Naval Special Warfare community is mourning the loss of a Coronado-based Navy SEAL who died in an off-duty diving-related accident off the African coast on Veterans Day.More>>
The Naval Special Warfare community is mourning the loss of a Coronado-based Navy SEAL who died in an off-duty diving-related accident off the African coast on Veterans Day.More>>