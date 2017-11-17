Woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering husband and daug - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering husband and daughter in their San Carlos home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman who shot her 14-year-old daughter and husband in the family's San Carlos condominium, then stayed with the bodies for three days before reporting their deaths, was sentenced to 80 years to life in state prison Friday.

Regina Johnson, 60, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the May 30, 2012, deaths of Aaliyah Johnson and Reuben Johnson. 

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Rooney said the defendant and her daughter once had a good relationship, but circumstances in the house changed and nobody really knew what was going on behind closed doors.

Johnson testified that she shot her 56-year-old spouse after he killed their daughter, but Rooney told jurors that "objective'' physical evidence belied the defendant's story, from cell phone records that tracked her husband's movements to bullet trajectories and a jar of petroleum jelly that the teen was holding.

The bodies "were left to rot for three days while she thought of a way to get away with it,'' Rooney said.

The prosecutor said the evidence showed that the defendant shot her daughter in the back of the head shortly after the girl took a shower and ate breakfast.

After her husband came home from a doctor's appointment and saw the body, the defendant shot him in the abdomen and then in the head, Rooney said.

Defense lawyer Neil Besse told the jury that while his client shot her husband, she was faced with the "unexpected'' and "unthinkable'' trauma of watching him shoot their daughter and was guilty, at most, of manslaughter.

The defendant was described as being depressed over the loss of her job and her failing marriage. Aaliyah, meanwhile, was growing up, becoming more
assertive and had a boyfriend, bringing new distance in the West Hills High School freshman's relationship with her mother, according to trial testimony.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.