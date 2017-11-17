Susan G. Komen 3-day walk kicks off in Del Mar - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Susan G. Komen 3-day walk kicks off in Del Mar

Posted: Updated:

DEL MAR (KUSI) — The Susan G. Komen 3-day, a 60-mile walk to support breast cancer research and programs, kicked off Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The event is one of seven scheduled by the nonprofit this year and one of two on the West Coast. Each year, participants across the country commit to raise a minimum of $2,300 to support the Komen organization's efforts and walk an average of 20 miles per day for three consecutive days, according to the foundation.

The 2,600 walkers in San Diego last year raised $7.6 million.

Walkers began their journey at the fairgrounds at 6:30 a.m. Friday and continued to Torrey Pines State Beach, La Jolla Cove and through Bird Rock before spending tonight at Crown Point Shores on Mission Bay. There, they'll experience what the organization calls the community feel of ''glamping,'' or glamorous camping.

One of several cheering stations will be set up in Del Mar Village along Camino Del Mar between 15th and 11th streets from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Walkers will continue Saturday morning through Mission and Ocean Beaches and make their way through Point Loma.

The route on Sunday winds through Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Mission Hills and Old Town. A closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Downtown.

Aside from some forms of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the U.S. It's the most common form of death from cancer among Hispanic women and the second-most common among women of other races, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also affects men. In 2014, 236,968 women and 2,141 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with the disease. That year, 41,211 women and 465 men died from breast cancer, according to the CDC.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.