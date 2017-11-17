Nanny arrested after abandoning two-year-old boy in Encinitas - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Nanny arrested after abandoning two-year-old boy in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Carlsbad nanny is facing a probable child endangerment charge Friday for allegedly abandoning a toddler in her care at a strip mall, prompting an intensive 6 1/2-hour search for his parents.

Desirae Harris, 42, is suspected of leaving the two-year-old boy, identified by authorities only as Connor, at the shopping center in the 300 block of North El Camino Real in Encinitas around midday Thursday, according to sheriff's officials.

Employees of a Michaels art-supply store found the tyke wandering by himself inside the business, Sgt. Joe Tomaiko said.

The workers made announcements over a public-address system in the store and searched surrounding parking lots and shops, to no avail. They then made a 911 call, and deputies took over the effort, canvassing the area and making loudspeaker announcements from a patrol helicopter.

The boy, who seemed to be in good health, was turned over to the care of child-welfare services at Polinsky Children's Center.

Investigators eventually tracked down his parents, and they were reunited about 6:30 p.m., the sergeant said.

Tomaiko declined to immediately release further details about the circumstances that led to the tot's temporary abandonment in the commercial area near Encinitas Ranch Golf Course.

Harris was booked into county jail in Vista, then released on bail Friday morning. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 1.

