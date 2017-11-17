Valley Center HS teacher dies from injuries sustained in DUI collision, candlelight vigil scheduled to remember family

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Valley Center High School teacher passed away Friday morning after he and his family were involved in a DUI-related accident while driving in Austin, Texas.

Scott Latulippe, 41, his wife Nancy, 38 and their son Jackson, 14, died in the collision with an alleged drunk driver Saturday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The only survivor of the crash was their 10-year-old daughter, Kiera, who suffered only minor scrapes and bruises.

The family has received an outpouring of support from both North County communities and the communities in Austin.

According to the UT, the Austin community sent gifts to Kiera and helped cover travel costs for family members who traveled to Texas from San Diego.

"The people here in Texas are incredible,” Tim Latulippe, Scott Latulippe's brother, said. “Law enforcement donated an iPad to Kiera once they found out that hers was destroyed in the crash. They brought in stuffed animals and cutesy little girl stuff for her in the hospital.”

The accident happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m. when 41-year-old Guy Brasted lost control of his vehicle, crashing through the medium and slamming head-on into the Latulippe family.

According to CBS Austin, Brasted's blood alcohol level was .203, more than twice the legal limit.

Brasted is charged with 2nd-degree intoxication manslaughter.

One local group, the Valley Center Community Aid Group, is collecting donations by check or Paypal.

"We are saddened to hear of the horrific accident involving the Latulippe family. Donations will be accepted on their behalf and all money will be given to them with no costs," wrote the group on their Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so online or with checks sent to PO Box 962, Valley Center, CA 92082. Indicate the family name in the memo line.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Friday night at Valley Center High School immediately following the football game.

According to the event's Facebook page, flowers will be placed on the JV Baseball Field in remembrance and support of the Latulippe Family.