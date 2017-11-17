San Diego police involved in officer-involved shooting with man armed with knife and rifle in Bay Park home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A confrontation in a Bay Park-area neighborhood between police and a domestic-violence suspect armed with a knife and a realistic-looking fake gun ended Friday in an officer-involved shooting and the arrest of the armed man.

The suspect, 47-year-old Kenny Bui, was hospitalized for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening injuries he suffered during the encounter in the 2800 block of Arnott Street. It remained unclear early Friday evening if Bui was wounded by the gunfire, according to San Diego police.

The events that led to the shooting began shortly after 7:30 a.m., when Bui's 80-year-old father made an emergency call to report that the suspect — who allegedly had assaulted the older man three days earlier — had returned to their home, Lt. Todd Griffin said.

When patrol officers arrived at the house, one of them saw the suspect walk out of a detached garage. When ordered to halt, Bui ran off into a next-door yard.

Officers surrounded the neighboring residence and continued ordering Bui to surrender. The suspect, who had a knife tucked in his waistband, refused to comply.

The brief standoff ended when Bui allegedly crouched down and raised what appeared to be a rifle toward one of the officers.

The lawman responded by firing two rounds from his service handgun at him, after which the suspect lay down on the ground and crawled away, then got up and fled into a patch of thick brush.

After the suspect again refused repeated orders to surrender, an officer released a service dog, which subdued him and allowed police to take him into custody.

Medics performed first aid on the suspect before taking him to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted in undisclosed condition.

"It has not been confirmed if Bui was struck by gunfire,'' Griffin said late Friday afternoon.

The rifle Bui allegedly had been wielding turned out to be a replica, Griffin said.

Upon his release from medical care, Bui was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of battery and threatening a peace officer.