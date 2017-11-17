Qualcomm co-founder donates $30 million for new engineering building at UC San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
KUSI's Ed Lenderman was LIVE at a special ceremony for children being sworn in as official U.S. citizens.More>>
On Tuesday, the County Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board dismissed 22 cases reviewing the deaths of jail inmates and people in custody.
They say the investigations are more than a year old.
KUSI was joined by former California State Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher to talk more about his campaign for the County Board of Supervisors for District 4.More>>
Camp Pendleton and Naval Base San Diego have among the highest rates of sexual assaults reported to the military among Marine Corps and Navy bases worldwideMore>>
A Valley Center High School teacher passed away Friday morning after he and his family were involved in a DUI-related accident while driving in Austin, Texas.More>>
Following the collapse of a platform at an indoor gym that injured at least 21 children and two adults last weekend, new information released Thursday reveals that Vault PK was violating several building codes.More>>
A man was taken into police custody Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in front of an Imperial Beach bar.More>>
A confrontation in a Bay Park-area neighborhood between police and a domestic-violence suspect armed with a knife and a realistic-looking fake gun ended Friday in an officer-involved shooting and the arrest of the armed man.More>>
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed a 6-week-old female cheetah cub this week from the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas.More>>
A man who was part of a crew that broke into a San Carlos home, triggering a scuffle and the fatal shooting of a resident, was sentenced Friday to nearly 39 years in state prison.More>>
Qualcomm co-founder Franklin Antonio has donated $30 million to UC San Diego for a new engineering building, the university announced Friday.More>>
