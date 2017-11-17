Man involved in fatal armed robbery in San Carlos home sentenced - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man involved in fatal armed robbery in San Carlos home sentenced to 39 years in state prison

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who was part of a crew that broke into a San Carlos home, triggering a scuffle and the fatal shooting of a resident, was sentenced Friday to nearly 39 years in state prison.

Lawrence Johnson, 28, was convicted in August of first-degree murder and other counts in the death of 33-year-old Brent Adler on May 11 of last year.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund said Johnson, Toren Nieber, Elliott Grizzle and possibly others broke into the home in broad daylight, demanding money and marijuana.

The intruders tied up, robbed and blindfolded two of Adler's roommates, then shot the victim when he arrived home after 2:30 p.m.

Grizzle was convicted in March of murder, robbery and burglary and was sentenced to 159 years to life behind bars. Nieber was convicted of the same charges and was sentenced to 90 years to life.

