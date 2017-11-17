San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes 6-week-old female cheetah cub

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed a 6-week-old female cheetah cub this week from the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas.

According to San Diego Zoo Global News, the animal care staff made the decision to hand-rear the cub because she was too small to compete with her four brothers and sister at meal time and wasn't gaining weight.

Once bottle feedings began, she began thriving and gaining weight consistently.

We've added 4 lbs of fuzz to our Nursery & she's basically in charge. ??This little cub came to us from another facility after her 5 siblings were outcompeting her for food. ?? Now, this cheerful cheetah is chillin' with us. https://t.co/GACTbVToo6 #CheetahInCharge #SweetAndSaucy pic.twitter.com/E3XGWvd3Np — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) November 17, 2017

The staff says the cub has a “sweet” personality and is very vocal, and she likes interaction and attention from her keepers. She is still being fed formula, but the formula is now being mixed with meat. The growing cub is eating four times a day, and she weighs just over 4 pounds.

Guests can see the cub daily for the next three month in the nursery at the Safari Park’s Ione and Paul Harter Animal Care Center. In three months, she will be moved to the San Diego Zoo, to become an animal ambassador.