Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on streets of Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — A man was taken into police custody Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in front of an Imperial Beach bar.

Thirty-five-year-old Osvaldo Lopez of Spring Valley was arrested for the Tuesday evening homicide of Ricardo Sales in Imperial Beach.

On Nov. 14 shortly after 6:00 p.m., thirty-year-old Ricardo Sales was shot and killed near the intersection of Donax Avenue and Florence Street in the City of Imperial Beach. There were multiple witnesses to the attack.

Related Link: Man shot and killing during dispute in Imperial Beach identified

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office declared the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The investigation led homicide detectives to Osvaldo Lopez as a suspect.

Sheriff's Homicide Detectives and members of the San Diego County Regional Fugitive Task Force today arrested Lopez, who was apprehended without incident, in the 9000 block of Towne Center Drive, in San Diego. Lopez was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on a single count of murder and is being held without bail.

Lieutenant Rich Williams will be available for media inquiries at Sheriff's Headquarters until 10:30 p.m. tonight.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.