Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of man found on fire in Mission Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found on fire in a field in Mission Bay Park late Friday night.

An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer spotted the man at 11:30 p.m. Friday while traveling in the 5200 block of Pacific Highway and called police, according to San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin. The field is next to the highway.

The CHP officer stopped to render aid while waiting for San Diego Fire and Rescue to respond. Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, Griffin said.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire and requested the assistance of the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit, Griffin said.

Authorities described the man's death as suspicious and continue to investigate the incident. The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the man's death was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.