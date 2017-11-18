Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of man found - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of man found on fire in Mission Bay Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found on fire in a field in Mission Bay Park late Friday night.

An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer spotted the man at 11:30 p.m. Friday while traveling in the 5200 block of Pacific Highway and called police, according to San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin. The field is next to the highway.

The CHP officer stopped to render aid while waiting for San Diego Fire and Rescue to respond. Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, Griffin said.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire and requested the assistance of the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit, Griffin said.

Authorities described the man's death as suspicious and continue to investigate the incident. The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the man's death was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.